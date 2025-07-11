Iowa Hawkeyes, Ben McCollum Zeroing in on Yet Another Top Recruit
Ben McCollum has certainly been busy since taking over as Iowa Hawkeyes head coach back in late March, as he has been tasked with rebuilding a roster that scattered following the dismissal of previous coach Fran McCaffery.
McCollum added a bunch of pieces via the transfer portal, poaching numerous players from his former Drake Bulldogs squad that made the NCAA Tournament last season. He has also made some waves on the recruiting trail, most recently beating out UConn and several other big-name schools for four-star forward Trey Thompson.
Well, McCollum may be closing in on bagging another top recruit, as four-star 2026 guard Katrelle Harmon has named Iowa among his final six schools, via Joe Tipton of On 3.
Harmon is the ninth-ranked combo guard and the 68th-ranked player in the country overall, via 247 Sports' composite rankings. The Mount Pleasant, Ut. native is also the fourth-ranked player in his home state.
Harmon took an official visit to Iowa City back on June 25, and apparently, he liked what he saw. He also revealed he liked McCollum's ability to develop point guards, which could give the Hawkeyes a big edge when it comes time for Harmon to make his decision.
The 6-foot-4 prospect still has two official visits planned before deciding on a commitment, but it's looking like Harmon is seriously weighing the possibility of taking his talents to Iowa.
The Hawkeyes went just 17-16 last year, going a putrid 7-13 in Big Ten conference play. That resulted in the firing of McCaffery after 15 years at the helm.
