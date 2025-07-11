Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes, Ben McCollum Zeroing in on Yet Another Top Recruit

Iowa Hawkeyes coach Ben McCollum could be closing in on yet another big win on the recruiting trail.

Matthew Schmidt

Iowa's new head men's basketball coach Ben McCollum walks into his introductory press conference Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's new head men's basketball coach Ben McCollum walks into his introductory press conference Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Ben McCollum has certainly been busy since taking over as Iowa Hawkeyes head coach back in late March, as he has been tasked with rebuilding a roster that scattered following the dismissal of previous coach Fran McCaffery.

McCollum added a bunch of pieces via the transfer portal, poaching numerous players from his former Drake Bulldogs squad that made the NCAA Tournament last season. He has also made some waves on the recruiting trail, most recently beating out UConn and several other big-name schools for four-star forward Trey Thompson.

Well, McCollum may be closing in on bagging another top recruit, as four-star 2026 guard Katrelle Harmon has named Iowa among his final six schools, via Joe Tipton of On 3.

Harmon is the ninth-ranked combo guard and the 68th-ranked player in the country overall, via 247 Sports' composite rankings. The Mount Pleasant, Ut. native is also the fourth-ranked player in his home state.

Harmon took an official visit to Iowa City back on June 25, and apparently, he liked what he saw. He also revealed he liked McCollum's ability to develop point guards, which could give the Hawkeyes a big edge when it comes time for Harmon to make his decision.

The 6-foot-4 prospect still has two official visits planned before deciding on a commitment, but it's looking like Harmon is seriously weighing the possibility of taking his talents to Iowa.

The Hawkeyes went just 17-16 last year, going a putrid 7-13 in Big Ten conference play. That resulted in the firing of McCaffery after 15 years at the helm.

Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes QB Mark Gronowski Reveals Major Injury Update

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Predicted to Make Intriguing QB Move

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Must Accept Harsh Recruiting Reality

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Shockingly Steal Top Recruit from UConn Huskies

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes RB Receives Jarring Prediction

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/Basketball