Iowa Appears Headed for Another Disastrous Bowl Game
Last year, the Iowa Hawkeyes completed a very impressive regular season in which they went 10-2 and made it all the way to the Big Ten championship game.
They were then routed by the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 26-0, and nearly a month later, they were hammered by the Tennessee Volunteers in the Citrus Bowl by an even more unseemly result of 35-0.
Iowa played three ranked opponents during the 2023-24 campaign. It went 0-3 in those matchups and lost by a total score of 92-0 (that also included a 31-0 loss to Penn State).
This season, the Hawkeyes played one ranked team: the Ohio State Buckeyes. The result? A 35-7 drubbing.
Do the math. That means Iowa has been outscored 127-7 in its last four games against ranked opponents.
Well, guess what? The Hawkeyes are facing the No. 19 Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl later this month, and while Missouri isn't exactly a world beater, Iowa could be headed toward another disappointing ending.
Why? Well, the Hawkeyes will be without superstar running back Kaleb Johnson, who declared for the NFL Draft and is making preparations. Their quarterback situation is in shambles. They have a relatively lifeless group of wide receivers. Even Iowa's defense has been inconsistent.
Let's face it: Johnson was the primary source of the Hawkeyes' offense this season and was the only reason why they weren't one of the worst offensive squads in the country.
Remove Johnson from the equation, and it's hard to imagine Iowa scoring points, especially against a Missouri defense that is rather stingy.
Now, the good news for the Hawkeyes is that the Tigers are built very similarly. Not a whole lot of offense, but a really good defense.
So perhaps Iowa can get Missouri into a low-scoring affair and come away with a tight victory. Plus, the Tigers' top offensive weapon, wide receiver Luther Burden, will not be playing in the bowl game, as he, like Johnson, is making draft preparations.
But based on the Hawkeyes' recent history, it's hard to feel confident in this group heading into the Citrus Bowl.
Maybe Iowa will be able to eke out a win, but until we see it, imagining it is a tough sell.
Remember: this is the same Hawkeyes squad that lost to UCLA and Michigan State this season, and that was with Johnson on the field.
We'll see what happens on Dec. 30.