Iowa Hawkeyes Star is Major NFL Draft Sleeper
The Iowa Hawkeyes don't have a ton of NFL talent currently on their roster, but there is one name that really sticks out: linebacker Jay Higgins.
Higgins will be heading into the NFL Draft this coming April, and while he is not considered a Day 1 or Day 2 pick, he may end up being one of the best inside linebackers available.
Look, I get it: inside linebackers are not in vogue in the NFL anymore. Now, it's all about edge rushers. But you mean to tell me superstars like Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher wouldn't have a place in today's game?
No, that is not to say that Higgins is either one of those legends. But he is a tackling machine with an incredibly high motor who could end up making his mark on the professional level.
The knock against Higgins is that he is too small and lacks athleticism, which is pretty funny because many draft experts accused Lewis of being too small back when he was coming out of Miami, as well.
Really, if you have a great nose for the ball and you can wrap up on tackles, you can be an effective middle linebacker in the NFL even if you don't exactly have a wiry wingspan.
Higgins falls into that category.
The 22-year-old will probably be a third or fourth-round pick in the spring, and whoever nabs him may ultimately get a steal.
Higgins has been one of the best linebackers in the country this season, and his leadership capabilities are also top notch.
There is no question that the Iowa star will find himself on an NFL roster in 2025, and it would not be the least bit surprising if he forges an incredibly successful career right off the bat.