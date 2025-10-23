Iowa Legend Named Honorary Captain vs. Minnesota
One of the greatest linebackers in Iowa Hawkeyes history is returning home. Former Iowa standout Josey Jewell will serve as honorary captain when the Hawkeyes host Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium.
Jewell will accompany the Iowa captains to midfield for the pregame coin toss and spend time with the team in the locker room before and after the game as the Hawkeyes look to extend their winning streak to five games.
Josey Jewell’s Career in Iowa
Jewell was known as "The Sheriff" during his playing days. The Decorah, Iowa, native arrived in Iowa City as a two-star prospect, initially expecting to attend either Northern Iowa or Division III Luther College. When Iowa finally extended a late scholarship offer, Jewell seized the opportunity and never looked back.
“I was close to going to (Northern Iowa), maybe or Luther was another option," Jewell said. "Both of those were probably my next two options to go to. I didn’t want to go too far away. I didn’t want to go to North Dakota State or somewhere like that. Really, I just wanted to stay close."
Jewell was in touch with Iowa assistant coach Reese Morgan, who constantly told him to be patient.
"I didn’t know if he was being honest or not," Jewell said of Morgan. "I couldn’t tell since the scholarship wasn’t there. He kept on telling me about it. And I was like, `I don’t see it yet.’ So I was just waiting for it. But he was truthful in his word. And it finally came about."
After redshirting in 2013, Jewell saw action in 11 games as a redshirt freshman in 2014, recording 51 tackles and earning starts in the final four games. What followed was one of the most remarkable three-year runs by a linebacker in Big Ten history.
Jewell became a full-time starter as a sophomore in 2015. In his first year as a starter, he spearheaded the Hawkeyes’ defense with 126 tackles, three sacks, and four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors and was named a permanent team captain, the first Iowa player under Kirk Ferentz to receive that distinction as a sophomore.
That 2015 season saw Iowa reach the Big Ten Championship Game and Rose Bowl with a 12-0 start, and Jewell served as a key cog in one of the program's most memorable seasons.
As a junior in 2016, Jewell again led the Hawkeyes in tackles with 124 stops while recording 1.5 sacks and breaking up nine passes. He earned second-team All-Big Ten recognition for the second consecutive season and emerged as a finalist for the Butkus Award given to the nation's top linebacker.
His senior campaign in 2017 was nothing short of legendary. He recorded 136 tackles, ranking fourth nationally with 11.3 tackles per game while leading the entire Big Ten Conference. He added 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, and 11 pass breakups.
Jewell became a unanimous consensus All-American and won the Lott IMPACT Trophy. He captured the Jack Lambert Award as the nation's best linebacker. He was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Linebacker of the Year. He was also a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.
He finished with 437 career tackles, ranking fourth in Iowa history. He became just the third Hawkeye ever to record more than 115 tackles in three different seasons, joining legends Larry Station and Abdul Hodge.
Jewell amassed 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six interceptions, 26 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He started 43 career games, including four bowl games - the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl, 2016 Rose Bowl, 2017 Outback Bowl, and 2017 Pinstripe Bowl.
The linebacker was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round, at No. 106 overall, in the 2018 NFL Draft.
