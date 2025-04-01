Iowa Hawkeyes HC Provides New Update About 2025 QB Situation
As the Iowa Hawkeyes are gearing for spring practices, the quarterback position has become a hot topic amongst the fanbase.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz recently gave fans some insight to the quarterback room during a press conference last week, claiming that the coaching staff feels like they know the most about transfer portal quarterback Mark Gronowski due to his experience.
"I think the way I'd phrase it, we feel like we know the most, ironically, about Mark, even though he's not practicing," said Ferentz. "That doesn't make sense. But it's a contradiction in terms, I guess. But he's played the most and he has that production. That's a starting point."
After spending four seasons with South Dakota State, Gronowski became the prized-possession of Iowa's portal class this offseason. The former Jackrabbit was considered to be one of the best quarterbacks at the FCS level, throwing for over 10,000 yards while accumulating 130 total touchdowns in his four-year stint. However, shortly after his commitment, Gronowski would undergo surgery and miss spring football.
Despite not having his new addition for spring ball, Ferentz still believes that this could be a good opportunity for the other quarterbacks on the roster.
"This is a good opportunity for them," said Ferentz when talking about the other quarterbacks. "Obviously Brendan is a heck of a lot more comfortable now with what we're doing than he was a year ago. He got here in June. To me it's amazing what he did pick up in a short amount of time. The same thing with Hank. You have Jimmy there and then Jackson is back, too."
Ferentz also stated that the plan throughout the offseason will be to let the rest of the Hawkeyes quarterbacks to "practice and play" until Gronowski returns, and the coaching staff will officially evaluate the position until August.
