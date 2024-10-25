Iowa Star Continues To Rise In CFB 25 Ratings
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson has been one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2024 college football season.
The junior has already racked up 1,035 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging a robust 7.8 yards per carry through seven games. He has rattled off well over 100 rushing yards in five of those contests, including a 206-yard, three-touchdown performance against Minnesota on Sept. 21.
As a result, Johnson's overall rating has been climbing in EA Sports' College Football 25, and in the game's most recent update, the halfback saw another boost, gaining four points to bring his rating all the way up to a 91 (h/t Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report).
Johnson was a relative unknown heading into the season.
The 21-year-old arrived at Iowa in 2022 and had a solid freshman campaign, registering 779 yards and five scores while logging 5.2 yards per attempt.
Decent numbers, but certainly not stats that jumped off the page.
Then, last year, Johnson actually took a step backward, finishing with just 463 yards while reaching the end zone three times on a pedestrian four yards per tote.
Johnson was even expected to share backfield touches with Kamari Moulton and others this season, but he impressed right out of the gate and has established himself as not only the Hawkeyes' lead rusher, but, by far, their biggest offensive threat.
The problem is that Iowa's aerial attack has not been up to snuff, and it has played a major role in the Hawkeyes being just 4-3 thus far.
Iowa will face Northwestern on Saturday.