Iowa Hawkeyes Star Kaleb Johnson Lands With Storied NFL Franchise In NFL Draft
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson had been tabbed as a second-or-third round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and it turns out those projections were spot on.
Heading into Friday night of the draft it was almost certain that Johnson was going to hear his name called. The only questions really were about where he'd end up and when it would happen.
It turns out, the third round projection was solid for Johnson, because he was drafted in the third round, with pick No. 83 overall, by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
For Johnson, this could not be a better fit. Pittsburgh has had many great running backs over the years and they've all seemed to run with a chip on their shoulder. We're talking about players like Franco Harris, Jerome Bettis, Le'Veon Bell and most recently, Najee Harris.
Johnson may never have the NFL career that "The Bus" did, but he's the picture perfect fit for a Steelers' running back. He checks in at at a stout 6-foot, 225 pounds and he's absolutely the type of running back who can carry the offense.
If the Steelers want to run him between the tackles, he's completely built for it at the NFL level. Not only that, but Johnson can shoulder a load. He rushed 240 times last season for the Hawkeyes and he turned those attempts into 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Though he can be a grind-it-out back, Johnson also has quick feet and he's deceptively fast in the open field, so he can be a homerun-hitter for the Steelers if he gets to the second level.
Harris was Pittsburgh's leading rusher last season but now he's with the Los Angeles Chargers. Clearly, the Steelers are hoping Johnson can step in from day one and be their go-to back. They also have Jaylen Warren (511 yards and one touchdown last season) at their disposal, but it's Johnson who has the huge upside.
This is a win-win for both the Iowa back and the Steelers.