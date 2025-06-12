Iowa Hawkeyes Key OL Lands High Praise Before 2025 Season
With all the attention surrounding Iowa Hawkeyes transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski, the program's offensive line is beginning to receive praise ahead of the 2025 season.
HuskersOnline recently ranked all the projected starting centers in the Big Ten Conference, with Hawkeyes' veteran Logan Jones at the top of the list.
"Few interior linemen in the Big Ten bring the combination of experience, intelligence, and athleticism that Iowa’s does heading into the 2025 season. With over 30 career starts under his belt, Jones has become the reliable engine of Iowa’s traditionally physical run game, helping pave the way for one of the most consistent rushing attacks in the conference." - HuskersOnline Staff
Over the course of his three years with the program, Jones has been the most consistent players on Iowa's offensive line. He has played nearly 1,000 snaps under center for the Hawkeyes while allowing just four sacks. Jones had his best collegiate season in 2024 after allowing just one quarterback hit and zero sacks, which paved the way to his outstanding 83.6 PFF offensive grade.
With Gronowski now at the helm for the Hawkeyes, head coach Kirk Ferentz's offense will look take a huge step in 2025. In order for that to happen, however, Jones and the rest of the offensive line must build off their success from last year.
