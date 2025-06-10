Former Iowa Hawkeyes Transfer Commit Announces Surprising Decision
The Iowa Hawkeyes thought they had one of their most intriguing recruits in the bag late last month, when Florida International Panthers guard Ashton Williamson committed to Iowa in the transfer portal.
However, it did not take long for Williamson to change his mind, as he decommitted from the Hawkeyes before May was over, throwing his name back into the portal mix.
Well, after all of that, Williamson has finalized his decision and has opted to return to Florida International for another season.
Losing Williamson was a crushing blow for Iowa. The 6-foot-2 combo guard was coming off of an impressive freshman campaign in which he averaged 7.3 points, 2.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 24.2 minutes per game on 39.4/32.9/67.6 shooting splits.
Obviously, the percentages weren't all that grand, but considering that it was only his first season on the collegiate level, it was a rather eye-catching showing from the youngster.
The Hawkeyes have been forced to scour the transfer portal throughout the offseason, as they lost almost their entire roster following the firing of head coach Fran McCaffery. That has certainly put new coach Ben McCollum in a difficult spot, but he has done an admirable job of filling out the roster thus far.
Iowa went just 17-16 last season, going a meager 7-13 in Big Ten conference play. Its second straight campaign without an NCAA Tournament resulted in the dismissal of McCaffery after a decade-and-a-half at the helm.
Meanwhile, McCollum coached the Drake Bulldogs to a 31-4 mark last season, leading them to a first-round NCAA Tournament win.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Former Iowa Star Blasted With Scathing Take After Rough NBA Season
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Lands Massive Prediction from NFL Superstar
MORE: 2 Former Iowa Hawkeyes Legends Are on Hall of Fame Ballot
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' New QB Receives Eye-Opening Prediction
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Making Strong Recruiting Push for In-State Sharpshooter