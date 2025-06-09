Former Iowa Star Blasted With Scathing Take After Rough NBA Season
The Iowa Hawkeyes are not really known for basketball, as they are certainly more highly regarded for their football program. However, Iowa has produced multiple NBA players in recent years.
Perhaps the Hawkeyes' crown jewels over the last several seasons have been twins Keegan and Kris Murray, the former of which was the No. 4 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.
Kris waited an extra year and was ultimately selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 23rd overall pick, but things have not exactly panned out for the 24-year-old thus far.
In two seasons with the Blazers, Murray has shown very little indication that he can be a reliable rotation player on the professional level, and this past year, he averaged just 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds over 15.1 minutes per game on 41.9/22.5/45.6 shooting splits.
Yeah, those numbers are obviously ugly.
Reese Kunz of Rip City Project as one of many Portland fans who apparently have seen enough of Murray, with Kunz arguing that the Blazers should simply give up on the youngster this summer.
"It' incredibly difficult not to be an offensive liability if you can't effectively space the floor in today's NBA, especially as a wing," Kunz wrote. "Murray went from 26.8 percent from beyond the arc as a rookie to an abysmal 22.5 percent this season. He's also already 24 years old despite playing just two seasons, suggesting there may not be as much room for improvement in that department. Portland should see what they could get for Murray before the rest of the league catches on that he's too unreliable on the offensive end."
Murray actually regressed during his sophomore campaign, and while he has definitely shown solid defensive chops, his lack of ability on the offensive end is obviously a significant problem.
The Cedar Rapids native had a very impressive run at Iowa, especially during his junior campaign when he registered 20.2 points and 7.9 boards a night, but he certainly hasn't materialized in the NBA.
