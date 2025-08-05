Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes' Kirk Ferentz Breaks Down Position Battle in the Secondary

Ferentz will use the month of August as an evaluation for his secondary.

Greg Patuto

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Iowa Hawkeyes' head coach Kirk Ferentz is always evaluating his team.

The Hawkeye defense has been the strength for years now. Many stars have come out of the secondary and found success at the next level.

As training camp progresses, Ferentz will have his eyes on the secondary once again to decide winners of many competitions during camp.

"That’s the great thing about having the month of August," Ferentz said. "We have a month to evaluate and see where guys are at because it will look different than it did in April.”

Over the years, Ferentz has developed the likes of Cooper DeJean, Riley Moss, Kaveon Merriweather, and others that has turned into productive players at the NFL level. This season, Iowa will look for answers in the secondary to help keep the defense at an elite level.

TJ Hall looks on during practice.
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall looks to the sideline during the Hawkeyes' final spring NCAA football practice, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

What Will Iowa's Secondary Look Like in Week 1?

The cornerback battle for the Hawkeyes is extremely interesting during training camp.

Both TJ Hall and Deshaun Lee got their feet wet last season and are currently the leaders to start on the outside.

“They’ve played but they were surviving," Ferentz said. "I don’t mean it in those terms but they were capable of doing better. Hopefully down the road. That’s part of the growth process. I really saw them start to take those strides and have some of the confidence. I think they both improved.”

Lee logged 42 tackles last season with four passes defended. Both Lee and Hall came away with one interception in 2024.

Jaylen Watson has inserted himself into the mix thanks to his play on special teams. This caught the attention of Ferentz and helped raise his stock.

“We saw him nothings on special teams that are really hard to do," Ferentz said. "When you see some guys do some things on special teams, you can easily see that carry over into what they’re going to do in their roles. He’ll be in the middle of it.”

Shahid Barros makes a tackle against Missouri.
Aug 31, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Cody Schrader (7) runs the ball and is pushed out of bounds by South Dakota Coyotes defensive back Shahid Barros (4) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Hawkeyes also brought in Shahid Barros, who will be in the mix as well. The South Dakota transfer played 36 games in his career. He has totaled 101 tackles, three interceptions, two sacks, and 12 passes defended.

“We brought Shahid in," Ferentz said. "I think he’ll be in the competition. I think we have a lot of positions right now, it’s going to be interesting to see what happens.”

Iowa will open the season on Aug. 30 against Albany. The Hawkeyes hope to display an improved offense with a defense that is among the best in the nation.

