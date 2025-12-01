Former Iowa Starting QB Enters Transfer Portal
With two years of eligibility remaining, Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Jackson Stratton knows his days are numbered in Iowa. The 6'4'' 205-pound quarterback announced on November 30 that he plans on entering the transfer portal.
Stratton had no choice but to back up fifth-year senior QB Mark Gronowski this season after the Hawkeyes went out and got him in the portal. Even when Gronowski went down with an injury, Stratton was far from the next man up. Now, he sets his sights on the transfer portal.
Iowa Set To Lose QB Jackson Stratton
After attempting 17 passes for Colorado State in 2022, Stratton decided that his time with the Rams wasn't going to work out. He transferred to Iowa, a team he threw 35 passes for in 2024. While he never attempted more than 15 passes in a game, Stratton played in three games with the team, starting two of them.
Stratton went 10/14 for 76 yards and 8/15 for 115 yards with a touchdown in those games. Iowa won them both, so he's entering the portal with a 2-0 record as a starter. It may be a small sample size, but it's absolutely something a team can build off of.
Stratton's Social Media Post
"I want to express my sincere gratitude to the University of Iowa, my coaches, teammates, training, and support staff," Stratton said. "Thank you Hawkeye nation for all the love and support you have shown me. It's been an honor to play in Kinnick Stadium and wear the black and gold."
He continued, "With 2 years of eligibility remaining, I'll be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer and proud graduate of the University of Iowa. I will always be a Hawkeye and am looking forward to the next chapter, new challenges, and the chance to keep doing what I love."
Iowa's QB Room
Obviously, the Hawkeyes are going to be without Gronowski next season. They knew he was a one and done type quarterback, one who had them just a few plays away from the College Football Playoffs.
Iowa's next starter is still up in the air, but it's a clear competition between sophomore Hank Brown and freshman Jeremy Hecklinksi. Hecklinski seems to have more upside, though Brown threw 21 passes this season compared to Hecklinski's two.
Keep in mind, Tradon Bessinger is Iowa's second-highest-ranked recruit in the Class of 2026. He's the top QB coming into the B1G next season, but that doesn't necessarily mean head coach Kirk Ferentz is going to throw him straight into the fire.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!