Iowa's Kirk Ferentz Makes History With Rare Comeback Win
For the first time this season, and only the 33rd time in his career, head coach Kirk Ferentz guided the Iowa Hawkeyes to victory after a halftime deficit. Iowa, a team who is at their best when playing ahead, did everything in their power to overcome a four-point halftime deficit to Penn State, 25-24.
In Ferentz's career, he was just 32-88 with the Hawkeyes when they trailed at halftime. Now, that 36% winning percentage increased to 37.5%. There's still a lot of work to be done, but he and the team picked up their first win of the year after trailing at halftime. Previously, they were 0-2.
The Nittany Lions were gifted a touchdown at the end of the first half, one that could've seen Iowa go into the locker room up 10-7. Instead, Ferentz took full accountability for his decision to attempt a career-long field goal, one that would've only put them up by six.
"You know, they just kept playing. They don't quit," Ferentz said. "It's been a great group to work with since January. They have a lot of character, a lot of leaders, and the guys don't quit. There were a lot of bumps today and I didn't help matters before the half."
In the end, quarterback Mark Gronowski put the team on his back as he rushed for a career high 130 yards. He may still be fighting through a knee injury as his brace was the only thing that held him back from scoring on a 67-yard burst in the fourth quarter.
"The guy is just a winner. He's a tough winner, so I'm glad he's on our team," Ferentz said in regard to Gronowski. Earlier this year, the fifth-year QB became the all-time winningest quarterback in college football history.
For all of the Hawkeyes fans that complained about this being a night game, Iowa proved the doubters wrong. Kinnick Stadium showed up, delivering an electric atmosphere that viewers on Peacock got to experience first-hand.
"We've had some really good nights here and this is another one," Ferentz said. Kinnick Stadium proved why Iowa has some of the best fans in all of football. Now, sitting at 5-2, the Hawkeyes know the sky is the limit.
Iowa still has a few challenging games remaining, but No. 20 USC and No. 25 Nebraska both dropped huge games this weekend. No. 8 Oregon will likely remain the only ranked team on their schedule. Next week, they play 5-2 Minnesota, the same team that just knocked off the Cornhuskers.
