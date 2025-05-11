Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Drops Interesting Comments on Transfer Portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes were definitely busy in the transfer portal this offseason, at least for their standards. Not only did Iowa potentially find its answer under center in former South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski, but it added some very intriguing pieces across the board.
For a school that hasn't typically utilized the portal all that much in the past, this was a major step in the right direction for Iowa, and head coach Kirk Ferentz was asked about the Hawkeyes' transfer haul now that the spring portal window is closed.
"I think everybody's kind of been what we thought they would be for the most part and you can't factor injuries into it," Ferentz said, referencing Gronowksi's recovery from shoulder surgery. "There's nothing you can do about that and those certainly impede careers. But, I think overall, the guys that we brought in, we kind of thought we knew what they were and they've proven to be."
Ferentz recently stated that Gronowski is ahead of schedule in his recovery, so there is no doubt he should be ready to start the season in 2025.
Otherwise, things seem pretty rosy for Iowa as far as the transfer portal has been concerned.
"So, compliment all the guys involved in personnel. The coaches and the personnel staff and the work they've done there," Ferentz added. "Our biggest thing has just been to try to supplement the team."
The Hawkeyes went 8-5 last year, falling to the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl. It was a disappointing campaign for Ferentz's club, but thanks to the addition of Gronowski and a few other interesting players, Iowa could be a tough out in the Big Ten next season.
