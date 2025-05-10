Former Iowa Star Reveals One Critical Issue Ahead of NFL Debut
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected now-former Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson with the 83rd overall pick of the NFL Draft last month, which may have been a bit lower than Johnson initially anticipated.
That's especially considering there were five halfbacks selected before Johnson finally came off the board on Day 2, which didn't quite jive with original projections that the Iowa star was the third-best running back prospect in the class following the 2024 campaign.
Nevertheless, Johnson finds himself in a rather cushy situation heading into his rookie campaign, as he stands a great chance to become the Steelers' No. 1 back with Najee Harris now elsewhere.
Still, while the 21-year-old rattled off 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging a healthy 6.4 yards per carry during a breakout junior season, establishing himself as one of the most dynamic weapons in the country, he understands he has some areas in which he needs improvement.
When asked about where he most needs to improve at rookie minicamp, Johnson was very direct in his answer: pass protection.
“Pass blocking,” Johnson said, via Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. “Pass blocking that’s my main thing. That’s what I want to work on. I’m going to work on it every day. After practice, just going over there with the bag right there and hitting it with Coach [Eddie] Faulkner. Just learning, and learning from [Jaylen] Warren, too, because he’s one of the best dudes in the league right now. I told him let’s do it. Let’s work after every practice and do it. He’s with it, and I’m down to go.”
Johnson's pass-blocking technique could definitely use some work, but the good news is that he is obviously more than willing to serve as a blocker in the backfield.
There is a legitimate possibility that Johnson could become the best all-around halfback from the class of 2025, and he clearly understands the mission.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Kaleb Johnson Sends Bold Message Before Rookie Season with Steelers
MORE: Iowa's Luke Lachey to Start NFL Career in a Texans RB Jersey
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Kirk Ferentz Clearly Had a Change of Heart
MORE: One Former Hawkeye Has Best Chance To Make NFL Team As Undrafted Free Agent
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Spite Bitter Rival With Transfer Portal Steal