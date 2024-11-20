Iowa Coach Offers Yet Another Murky QB Update
The Iowa Hawkeyes' situation under center is currently as muddled as it can get.
Iowa has used three different quarterbacks this season, as both Cade McNamara and Brendan Sullivan succumbed to injuries.
McNamara suffered a concussion against Northwestern on Oct. 26, giving way to Sullivan. Sullivan then suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the Hawkeyes' most recent game against UCLA. He was replaced by Jackson Stratton.
McNamara has been medically cleared to play, but that does not necessarily mean he will be in the lineup when Iowa faces Maryland this Saturday.
As a matter of fact, Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz seems to be leaning toward Stratton.
“If we were playing right now, it would be Jackson. I’ll know on Friday," Ferentz said, via Blake Hornstein of Our Quad Cities.
Ferentz added that he isn't sure if McNamara would be ready to play after taking so much time off, calling his status "clearly cloudy."
McNamara transferred over from Michigan in December 2022. There was a whole lot of hype surrounding the 24-year-old going into his debut campaign at Iowa City last year, but he was a major disappointment and ended up tearing his ACL after five games.
He returned this season but was just as underwhelming, throwing for 1,017 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptiosn over eight starts.
Sullivan wasn't much better, although he did add another dimension to Iowa's offense due to his ability to get out of the pocket and run.
Regardless, the Hawkeyes do not have an enviable situation at quarterback no matter how you spin it.