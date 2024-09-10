Iowa Hawkeyes' Coach Sends Strong Message To Team After Crushing Loss
The Iowa Hawkeyes would certainly like to forget what happened this past Saturday, as they coughed up a double-digit lead in a loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.
Not only did Iowa struggle offensively, but they even had some rare defensive lapses, which included surrendering a 75-yard touchdown pass.
Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the media this week, and in doing so, he sent a rather strong message to this team.
“You can (look backwards) on Sunday, that's fine,” Ferentz said, via John Bohnenkamp of Hawkeye Nation. “But when Monday morning comes, boy, you better be looking at the next opportunity or you'll be behind your opponent.”
What made the loss even worse for Iowa was that it came at home, which marked the second straight time the Hawkeyes fell to Iowa State in their own building.
While Iowa's rushing attack did a fine job, managing 204 yards on the ground, the passing game suffered. Cade McNamara went just 13-for-29 with 99 yards and a couple of interceptions, although Ferentz said that McNamara would remain the starting quarterback.
“But there's a lot of things to consider,” Ferentz said. “We're trying to win each and every Saturday. This one's gone. Now we're on to the next one and fully aware we have 10 opportunities to make. We have to make every one count.”
The fact that Iowa lost a game so early in the season—and before Big Ten conference play, no less—is certainly deflating.
Some are even wondering if Ferentz, who has coached the Hawkeyes since 1999, is still fit for the job.
Iowa will aim to get back on track when it takes on Troy this Saturday.