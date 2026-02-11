Iowa Could Re-Enter Top 25 With This Win

While the Iowa Hawkeyes have to take care of business at Maryland on February 11, seemingly all eyes are on their February 14 showdown with No. 13 Purdue.

Iowa beating the Terrapins doesn't get them into the Top 25, but a win over the Boilermakers sure would.

Should that happen, Iowa would be riding an eight-game winning streak and would enter the new week on an all-time high after getting their first ranked win of the Ben McCollum era in front of a sold out crowd.

Yes, Iowa still needs to focus on Maryland, but this Purdue game means everything and it's their golden ticket back into the Top 25.

Iowa Received Second Most AP Votes Of Any Unranked Team

Feb 8, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum reacts with fans after the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The proof is in the pudding, Iowa is right there. With 69 AP Votes, the only unranked team with more is Alabama, who got 72. Other than that, Iowa received more votes than the third and fourth place teams combined.

No. 22 BYU dropped an alarming six spots this week, as they are one of five 17-win teams still ranked. Iowa enters this week with 18 wins and a chance to make it 20. At that point, they'd be undeniable.

As always, the Hawkeyes could use a little help to get in but a loss to Purdue would halt everything. When this team entered the Top 25 earlier in the year, they simply weren't ready. The Hawkeyes proved that against No. 7 Michigan State, No. 4 Iowa State, No. 16 Illinois, and No. 5 Purdue, but now they have a chance to re-write history.

Iowa Is Riding A Wave Of Momentum

Feb 8, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cooper Koch (8) shoots the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

One could argue Iowa is one of the hottest teams in the B1G at this point in time. They just hit their first six game conference win streak in a decade, something no one thought was possible until McCollum took over.

Iowa peaked at No. 19 in the rankings this year but was quickly humbled by unranked Minnesota. That was one of their toughest road games of the year, so it'll be nice for them to be able to host Purdue, a team who beat them on the road, 79-72.

If there's one thing McCollum needs to do it's make sure this team isn't looking too far ahead. Their path back to a Top 25 ranking is within sight, but it all starts at Maryland. If Iowa slips up, like they did in Minnesota, they can kiss those hopes and dreams goodbye.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!