Iowa HC Drops Bold Statement About Transfer Portal QB Search
The Iowa Hawkeyes are going to be a very interesting team to keep an eye on in the NCAA transfer portal.
Kirk Ferentz and company have quite a few needs to address this offseason, especially on the offensive side of the football. They need help at quarterback and wide receiver, along with other positions.
Speaking of the quarterback position, Cade McNamara has opted to enter the portal himself. Iowa is left with Brendan Sullivan and Jackson Stratton as their two quarterback options.
Both of those players are capable of playing, but the Hawkeyes would prefer to add a more dynamic option. Iowa is looking to take its passing game up a major notch from where it has been over the last few years.
With Kaleb Johnson leaving town for the NFL, the need for a more dynamic offense is even bigger.
Keeping that in mind, Ferentz has now spoken out with his thoughts about the transfer portal and pursuing a quarterback. He is very clearly all about that idea.
“We would be fools not to at least see what’s available and see what might be of interest, both ways,” Ferentz said.
Already, the Hawkeyes have been connected to an intriguing name. USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss is entering the portal and Iowa is viewed as one of the top potential destinations for him.
Moss is coming off of a solid season with USC in 2024. He completed 64.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also scored touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers would be a definite upgrade for the Hawkeyes. However, they would then also need to go out and get him more weapons to work with.
It's going to be an interesting offseason, to say the least. Iowa has a lot of work to get done.
Hopefully, Ferentz is able to accomplish what he sets out to do and can get the Hawkeyes back into contention in the Big Ten.