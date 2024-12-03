Iowa Hawkeyes Could Land USC QB in Transfer Portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes are expected to actively look into adding a quarterback in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.
Currently, they have Brendan Sullivan and Jackson Stratton as their two potential options for the 2025 college football season. They could end up sticking with those two guys, but some intriguing quarterbacks will become available and Iowa should be very aggressive trying to land an upgrade.
One potential options seems to be rising in USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss.
Moss has announced that he will enter the transfer portal this offseason. Now, the Hawkeyes have already been connected to him as a potential landing spot.
According to a report from On3, the Michigan Wolverines, Auburn Tigers, Louisville Cardinals, and Iowa are being viewed as potential destinations for Moss this offseason.
This would be a very intriguing move for Kirk Ferentz and company. Moss would give them a nice upgrade under center and would help take the offense to another level from a passing perspective.
During the 2024 college football season at USC, Moss put together a solid year. He completed 64.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Moss also scored two touchdowns on the ground.
He would be a major step up from what Cade McNamara was this season.
Obviously, the Hawkeyes are going to need to figure some things out on the offensive side of the ball. Kaleb Johnson, the team's star running back, has already announced that he will be leaving Iowa and will enter the 2025 NFL Draft. He was the main part of the 2024 offense.
Being able to move the football through the air will be a major key for Iowa. Moss could help with that.
All of that being said, the Hawkeyes clearly have competition when it comes to landing Moss. He's an option to keep a close eye on, but there is no guarantee that they'll be able to ending up securing a commitment from him.