Former Iowa Coach Sends Heartfelt Message After Leaving for NFL
The Iowa Hawkeyes recently lost a key member of their coaching staff, as running backs coach Ladell Betts has accepted an NFL job with the New York Giants.
It ends a four-year run for Betts at Iowa, where the 45-year-old experienced considerable success. This past season, the Hawkeyes had the Big Ten's leading rusher in Kaleb Johnson, who racked up 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground.
Betts is keeping it classy, as he delivered a heartfelt farewell message to Iowa following his departure.
Betts played four seasons with the Hawkeyes himself between 1998 and 2001, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns to conclude his collegiate career.
He was then selected by the Washington Commanders in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft, where he proceeded to spend the first eight seasons of his professional career.
During that time, Betts primarily served in a backup role until 2006, when he broke out with 1,154 yards and four scores while averaging 4.7 yards per carry.
However, that was a bit of a one-year wonder for Betts, as he never even achieved 400 rushing yards in any of his other eight NFL campaigns.
The Blue Springs, Mo. native ended his professional career with the New Orleans Saints in 2010.
Iowa is still looking for Betts' replacement, as the Hawkeyes are aiming to cultivate a new crop of running backs that includes Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson.
Both Moulton and Patterson impressed in limited playing time this past season, but with Johnson now gone, the two youngsters will see a much more prominent role in 2025.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
READ MORE: Broncos Officially Showing Interest in Iowa Hawkeyes Standout
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Sleeper Star Emerging as Possible Jets Target
READ MORE: Iowa Standout May Buck a Trend, and Not in a Good Way
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Star Lands All-Pro NFL Comparison
READ MORE: Iowa Superstar's Best NFL Destination is Blatantly Obvious