Iowa Superstar's Best NFL Destination is Blatantly Obvious
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson is one of the most explosive prospects in this year's NFL Draft class, and tons of teams will be trying to get their hands on him.
Of course, there can only be one lucky winner, and some clubs make a heck of a lot more sense than others. But perhaps the most logical destination for Johnson is an up and coming squad that surprisingly made noise in the AFC this past season: the Denver Broncos.
The Broncos already have their quarterback of the future in Bo Nix, who just enjoyed a tremendous rookie campaign. However, Denver needs some weapons, especially in the backfield.
Javonte Williams was the team's leading rusher in 2024, and he registered just 513 yards while averaging a meager 3.7 yards per carry. Williams is slated to hit the free-agent market this month, and the Broncos probably won't be bringing him back.
That leaves Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie and Audric Estime as their three running backs heading into 2025, and while Estime may have some potential, that isn't going to cut it.
Denver needs as featured back, and Johnson should absolutely be the answer.
The Iowa product racked up 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns this past year, both of which led the Big Ten. He also set the Hawkeyes' single-season record for rushing scores.
The Broncos already have a terrific offensive line built in, so Johnson would surely have plenty of holes to run through. And while Denver's receiving corps need work, as well, Johnson would play a huge role in opening up the offense for Nix and the aerial attack.
The Broncos shockingly just won 10 games and made the playoffs, so they are certainly on the rise. Adding Johnson into the fold would make them a far more serious contender in the AFC for 2025 and beyond.
