Iowa Hawkeyes Sleeper Star Emerging as Possible Jets Target
While running back Kaleb Johnson and linebacker Jay Higgins are certainly the biggest names emerging from the Iowa Hawkeyes to enter the NFL Draft this spring, Iowa also has some other very interesting players who will be making the jump to the professional level.
Among them is cornerback Jermari Harris, who may very well be one of the most underrated prospects at his position in this draft class.
Harris is expected to be a Day 3 pick, but he is gaining some momentum as a potential sleeper who could be ready to help an NFL team from the outset.
Bryce Lazenby of The Sporting News recently conducted a seven-round mock draft for the New York Jets, and he has the Jets taking Harris in the fifth round.
"Jermari Harris out of Iowa is a solid mid-round option. Harris collected 27 tackles and three interceptions in 2024 while demonstrating solid ball skills and helping out the run defense," Lazenby wrote. "Harris has the size to be a solid corner on the boundary and his physicality could be a good fit in Aaron Glenn's defense."
Glenn is a former Pro Bowl cornerback himself, so New York would represent a pretty nice landing spot for Harris.
"Harris ended his college career with eight interceptions and 19 pass deflections," added Lazenby. "The corner doesn't have the best speed, but his physical style of play prevents receivers from breaking open."
Harris arrived at Iowa in 2019 but didn't begin receiving significant playing time until 2021. From that point moving forward, he established himself as a crucial member of the Hawkeyes' stingy defense.
The fact that Harris is already 24 years old may scare some teams away, but on the plus side, it means he is more prepared for the rigors of professional football.
