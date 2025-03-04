Iowa Hawkeyes Star Lands All-Pro NFL Comparison
Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Kaleb Johnson is widely viewed as one of the top three running backs in this upcoming NFL Draft class, and some even feel he could sneak in as a first-round pick this April.
You can understand why seeing the season Johnson just had, as he racked up 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging a hefty 6.4 yards per carry during his final year at Iowa.
As you would expect, Johnson has been receiving tons of NFL comparisons, with James Conner actually becoming a pretty popular one.
But recently, the 22-year-old was likened to another Arizona Cardinals halfback, but this comparison was definitely a bit loftier: David Johnson.
Scott Dochterman of The Athletic has revealed that the new Johnson has been compared to the old one following the Scouting Combine, and given Kaleb's build and style, it definitely makes sense.
Funny enough, the elder Johnson is an Iowa native, as well, although he played his collegiate football at Northern Iowa. The Cardinals took him in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and he proceeded to make the Pro Bowl and earn a First-Team All-Pro selection as soon as his second season.
However, injuries ultimately derailed Johnson, who found himself failing to register another 1,000-yard campaign after his brilliant year in 2016.
The hope is obviously that Kaleb does not follow the same fate, but it would certainly be nice if he hits David's ceiling and maintains that level of production over the course of a decade-long NFL career.
