Iowa QB Turning Losses into Learning Opportunity
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Mark Gronowski is the winningest quarterback in NCAA Division I history. But in the 2025 season at Iowa, the South Dakota State transfer is experiencing something entirely new. The youngster has suffered multiple defeats in a single year.
The Hawkeyes fell 18-16 to the Oregon Ducks last week, picking up their third defeat of the season and falling to a 6-3 record. The QB addressed the media ahead of the game against USC and opened up about losing three games in one season.
"I don't think I've ever lost three games in one season, to be honest with you," Gronowski said. "It's been a little difficult. It's never fun to lose, you never want to lose, you never expect to lose. It's being able to learn from it, and it adds a new leadership element.”
When asked about the difficulty of losing so frequently, Gronowski provided insight into the psychological and emotional toll of his new reality.
“It's not 'learn how to lose,' I hate when people say that,” Gronowski said. “Learn how to approach leadership after a loss, knowing how to push guys forward, knowing we've got to continue to keep the tempo up at practice, keep the energy going. I feel like we've done a good job of that this week."
Beyond the tactical and mental aspects of responding to losses, Gronowski identified the relational component as perhaps the most valuable lesson he's gained from Iowa's difficult season.
"It's been a good leadership learning opportunity of how to approach different people,” he said. “I know there was a question on Saturday after the game, 'How do you approach different guys in the locker room?' and I think it's been a good learning opportunity for me to be able to try and learn when I need to build guys up after losses, and when I need to kind of get on some people I guess in certain situations."
Mark Gronowski’s Record With South Dakota State
Gronowski led the team to a 5-1 record in the 2020 regular season and 3-0 in the playoffs as a starter. After missing the 2021 season due to an ACL injury, he bounced back with a 10-1 regular season and 4-0 playoff record, leading the program to the 2022 FCS National Championship.
The quarterback was invincible in the 2023 season, securing an 11-0 record in the regular season. He went on to win his second-straight FCS National Championship, going 4-0.
Gronowski finished 10-2 in the regular season last year and was 2-1 in the playoffs. During his four seasons at South Dakota State, he compiled a 49-5 record, tying the FCS all-time record for wins by a starting quarterback.
Gronowski’s First Season With Iowa
Iowa has a 6-3 record heading into the season's final stretch. Gronowski and Co. have lost three games by a combined 10 points, to Indiana (20-15), Penn State (25-24), and Oregon (18-16), all to ranked opponents in the final moments.
Gronowski has thrown 117 completions of 183 passes for 1,084 yards and five touchdowns. He has recorded 88 carries for 338 yards and 12 touchdowns despite dealing with a knee injury.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!