2026 Four-Star QB Commits to Iowa
Four-star quarterback Tradon Bessinger has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes, flipping from his previous pledge to Boise State. The 6'5", 210-pound signal-caller from Kaysville, Utah, chose Iowa over BYU, UCLA, and Minnesota after an official visit to Iowa City.
Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported Bessinger's original Boise State commitment before the talented prospect reopened his recruitment in late October.
Bessinger Commits Soon After Visit
Bessinger's decision came after witnessing Iowa's 41-3 dismantling of Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on October 25. The atmosphere and program vision sealed the deal for the Davis High School standout.
"That visit was amazing and it was the funnest recruiting experience I have taken through this process," Bessinger said. "Getting to know the coaches was great and I was able to spend the entire time with their GM. The fan base was incredible and just getting to be around coach Tim Lester was awesome for me and my family. He is a great guy."
The quarterback was particularly impressed by Iowa's offensive line commits. "The other thing that stood out was seeing some of their commits there," Bessinger explained. "Four out of the five offensive line commits were at the game, and you can already tell they are great friends and are bonding. These are guys from different places but you could just see the connection while they were hanging out, which was cool for me to witness because those are guys I'd be around all the time."
Bessinger Impressed by Iowa's OC
Tim Lester's offensive philosophy played a pivotal role in securing Bessinger's commitment. The second-year coordinator explained how his Shanahan-style offense develops quarterbacks for the NFL, a message that resonated with the prospect's professional aspirations.
"I really like what coach Lester has planned and I really like the program," Bessinger said.
Bessinger brings elite production to Iowa City. He completed 333 of 438 passes for 4,313 yards and 53 touchdowns during his senior season, showcasing the accuracy and arm strength that earned him four-star status.
His skill set addresses a critical need for Iowa's offense. While current starter Mark Gronowski operates as a dual-threat quarterback, Bessinger is a pure pocket passer who excels at attacking defenses vertically. His ability to throw the deep ball creates an ideal fit with Lester's offensive system, which requires a quarterback capable of stretching the field.
"Everything was great," Bessinger added about his Iowa experience. "The general manager was with us the whole entire time and they had a lot of press on us. The fans are unreal there. They fill out the stadium really, really well and everybody seems like they love the place. They genuinely love each other."
With Gronowski set to graduate after the 2025-2026 season, Bessinger will compete for the starting job in 2026. His combination of size, arm talent, and production positions him to lead Iowa's offense into a new era under Lester's direction.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!