Iowa's 2026 Transfer Portal Tracker

With the transfer portal officially open, the Iowa Hawkeyes know they have their work cut out for them.

Longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz said this team is going to be extremely active in the portal this offseason, and they'll need to be with a ton of graduating defensive stars and even more transfers on the way.

Iowa ended its 2025 season with a bang as it secured its first ranked win since 2021. The Hawkeyes did so in Tampa, FL, for the ReliaQuest Bowl against No. 14 Vanderbilt.

The Hawkeyes 34-27 win improved them to 9-4 (6-3) as it marks yet another nine-win season under Ferentz. This team had high hopes this season, but they failed to get any further due to their four losses being by a combined 15 points. At the end of the day, it was still an extremely successful season.

January 2

DE Brian Allen is yet another defensive loss as the junior is heading to the portal. He saw a decrease in production from 2024 to 2025, but there's no doubt he would've played a huge role in Phil Parker's defense, looking ahead to the 2026 season.

Backup RB Jaziun Patterson decided it'd be in his best interest to transfer. Patterson is the second Hawkeye running back to enter the portal. His contributions were quite significant as he had 195 career carries for 858 yards with four touchdowns.

DB Kael Kolarik took to Instagram to announce his decision to transfer. Kolarik picked up 13 total tackles during his 41-game career in Iowa City. He was used quite often on special teams alongside his duties as a reserve defensive back.

January 1

Punter Rhys Dakin decided he'd be finishing his career elsewhere. With two years of eligibility remaining, the Australian punter is leaving Iowa with a key special teams position to fill.

December 19

It was all but confirmed that RB Terrell Washington Jr. would be entering the portal. The sophomore running back had more rushing yards this season than he had in his first two seasons combined. He'll leave the Hawkeyes with 49 career carries for 182 yards. Oddly enough, his lone touchdown came from one of his six receptions in the 2024 season.

November 30

QB Jackson Stratton announced his plans to enter the portal. The grad transfer will have two years of eligibility remaining. Having begun his career at Colorado State, Stratton transferred to Iowa and appeared in three games during the 2024 season. With the likes of Hank Brown, Jeremy Hecklinski, and Tradon Bessinger on the way, Stratton knew the writing was on the wall. After not playing this season, his chances of seeing the field in 2026 were even slimmer.

January 4

(Southwest Minnesota State) DB Parker Knutson

January 3

(Villanova) DB Anthony Hawkins

(Elon) EDGE Kahmari Brown

(North Dakota State) Kicker Eli Ozick

(Holy Cross) DT Brice Stevenson

