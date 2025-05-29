Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Receives Massive Praise Before 2025 NFL Season
The Iowa Hawkeyes have been a tight end factory for the NFL over the past decade and some change. It’s no surprise that Pro Football Focus’ recent rankings of the league's best players at the position are filled with former Hawkeye greats.
Topping off the list is George Kittle with the San Francisco 49ers. He’s PFF’s highest-graded tight end over the past two seasons, and it’s not just because of his talents as a receiver, though he is coming off of one of his better seasons statistically. Kittle gets the nod because no tight end in the NFL can match him as a receiver and as a blocker.
Kittle just got a huge contract extension in April at four years, $76.4 million. He’ll turn 32 during the 2025 season, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be slowing down anytime soon.
Sam LaPorta was the next Iowa product featured on the list, landing at No. 5. A stronger statistical season in 2024 likely would have given him another spot or two, but the Detroit Lions tight end did experience a slight sophomore slump.
LaPorta recently told reporters this offseason he was pleased with his progression as a blocker and didn’t take receiving fewer targets in Year 2 personally.
“There were a lot of weapons last year, so I kept hearing comments maybe this offseason like, 'Why didn't you get the ball as much?'” LaPorta said. “It's like, 'Dude, we scored the most points out of any team in the NFL in the last five years. Like, everybody deserves the ball.' And I agree, I think I deserve the ball still, but I was very pleased with how I blocked last year in the run game.”
TJ Hockenson was the very next tight end on PFF’s rankings at No. 6. Hockenson doesn’t get quite as much fanfare - the Lions weren’t very good when he was there and Justin Jefferson casts a huge shadow in Minnesota - but he remains one of the league’s best receiving tight ends.
Hockenson put in a respectable 2024 season after missing the first half of the season due to injury, a testament to the respect he’s earned as a professional.
Finally, Noah Fant landed on the list at No. 25. Fant has always had impressive athleticism, but his production hasn’t justified his first-round selection in 2019. Seattle spent a second-round pick on Miami’s Elijah Arroyo, putting pressure on Fant to deliver in 2025. He’s scored just one touchdown in the past two seasons.