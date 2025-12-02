Iowa Flips 2026 Tight End Commit
The Iowa Hawkeyes have officially flipped Wisconsin commit Jack Janda, who recently helped his team to a state title.
Janda posted his new commitment announcement to his X account on the afternoon of Dec. 2, saying he's officially home with the Hawkeyes. Iowa reportedly hosted him twice in the month of November. Janda is currently listed on 247 Sports as a tight end, but played an incredible senior season on the defensive side of the ball.
"When I visited, the whole coaching staff impressed me and my parents," Janda said per Allen Trieu of 247. "Just talking with Coach Ferentz about my future at Iowa and how they have had guys like me come in and develop them into NFL players."
"Along with the culture they've built there and the atmosphere of Kinnick and their home games. The stability and development piece of Iowa was what really stood out to me and just talking with the players and seeing how they like being at Iowa," he continued. "I know they came in late at the end of my recruitment once I started looking at defensive and I knew it was always a dream school for me. I know they take defense very seriously, so I'm excited to get to work."
Iowa Lands Tight End, Inside Defensive Lineman
This latest development for Iowa comes after the Hawkeyes concluded their 2025-26 regular season with a 8-4 overall record, featuring a most recent 40-16 win over Nebraska on the road.
Janda is currently listed three-star with an 87 rating, with his ranking being based on his performance as a TE. He's viewed as the No. 19 senior in the state of Michigan and played for Detroit Catholic Central.
As previously referenced, prior to entering collegiate play Janda familiarized himself with defensive line techniques — playing as an inside linebacker.
"I'm very proud of him," Catholic Central head coach Justin Cessante also said to 247. "He has really accepted the challenge and transformed into the kind of guy you'd expect as a defensive tackle, a tough, intense, mean guy on Friday nights ... I still think he's a really good tight end but he's such a large human being. He's 6-foot-6, 250 pounds and his upside as an inside guy is really high."
Janda is a well-rounded athlete and was reported to have also played basketball for Catholic Central. In addition to the already-referenced Wisconsin Madison, Janda was also recruited by Michigan State. Janda is listed as the No. 18 scholarship commitment in the class of 2026 for the Hawkeyes.
