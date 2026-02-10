Iowa Makes Top 6 For Three-Star DL

While a pair of in-state schools are also in the running, the Iowa Hawkeyes are one of three B1G programs in the Top 6 for three-star defensive lineman Josh Johnson.

Johnson, who plays for Key West High School in Key West, FL, put Iowa in his Top 6 alongside Nebraska, Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Miami and Florida.

Even though the Gators only offered him as soon as last week, he immediately knew he wanted to include them.

Now, Johnson asked the question "where is home?" as he included these six teams on his graphic. With Iowa in the running, they know they'll have their work cut out for them.

Iowa Looks To Beat a Pair of In-State Schools

Very blessed to be in this position where is home 🏡 ????? pic.twitter.com/t8RYmDRoAu — Josh Johnson 3⭐️ D lineman ‘27 (@Josh65898) February 9, 2026

While neither the Gators nor Hurricanes are the closest to Key West, they both remain in the state of Florida and sometimes that's all that matters. Miami, fresh off an appearance in the National Championship game, could be the team to beat in this scenario.

Johnson stands 6'5'' 260-pounds and is among the Top 75 defensive lineman in the country. He's by far a Top 100 player in the state of Florida despite only being a three-star prospect on 247Sports.

When it comes to schools interest in his Top 6, 247Sports lists every team as "cool" which signals there's no direct indication where Johnson will be heading. If anything, that's a good sign for the Hawkeyes as they know they're still in the running.

Iowa Has Been Interested For Quite Some Time

Thank you @CoachK_Bell for coming by my house yesterday we loved having you!! pic.twitter.com/nTdhd10QxW — Josh Johnson 3⭐️ D lineman ‘27 (@Josh65898) January 26, 2026

The Hawkeyes extended an offer to Johnson on September 30, 2025, which was only behind Nebraska. Ten days prior, Johnson went on an unofficial visit with the Cornhuskers which resulted in them offering him the very next day.

Other than that, a few of the teams in his Top 6 have been recent additions. Johnson wasted no time narrowing down his list despite being offered by the Gators on February 5, 2026. The Yellow Jackets didn't throw an offer his way until January 31, 2026, with Miami offering him only two days prior to that.

There's no word of an unofficial visit with Iowa, but Wisconsin, who offered on November 6, 2025, had an unofficial visit with him on November 22, 2025. Iowa faces stiff competition in the B1G, which seemed to be the last thing they were worried about compared to the other in-state teams their dealing with. No matter what, Iowa is in the Top 6 and now it's up to them to win him over.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!