Iowa Center Named Rimington Trophy Finalist

The heart of the Iowa Hawkeyes' offensive front has received one of the nation’s highest honors. Senior center Logan Jones has been named a finalist for the 2025 Rimington Trophy, awarded annually to the most outstanding center in college football.

Jones is one of three finalists for the award, joining Jake Slaughter (Florida) and Iapani Laloulu (Oregon). The winner will be announced during the College Football Awards on December 12. The program announced the news on X.

If he wins, Jones would become the second Hawkeye in five years to claim the Rimington Trophy. Tyler Linderbaum is the only former Hawkeye player to win the award. Austin Blythe and Bruce Nelson were also named the finalists for the trophy in 2015 and 2002, but missed out on the honor.

Jones’ journey to Rimington finalist is similar to the path of his predecessor, Tyler Linderbaum. The 6-foot-3, 302-pound OL was initially recruited as a defensive tackle, but made the switch to the offensive line early in his career.

Iowa’s Anchor of the Trenches

Jones showed physical dominance and technical precision throughout the season. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones finished the regular season as the top-rated center in the country. His durability and discipline were unmatched as he started all 12 games for the Hawkeyes and did not commit a single offensive holding penalty.

The Hawkeyes’ offensive unit is a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award. Jones was the engine behind Iowa’s offensive resurgence in 2025. With Jones making the line calls and clearing the A-gaps, the Hawkeyes were incredible on the ground. Jones paved the way for breakout running back Kaleb Johnson, helping the offense rush for over 200 yards in four different games.

His impact was most visible in Iowa’s multiple wins. In the season opener against UAlbany, Jones led a line that cleared paths for a staggering 310 rushing yards, the most by an Iowa team in an opener since 2002.

Later in the season, during a 41-3 dismantling of Minnesota to reclaim the Floyd of Rosedale, Jones was so dominant that he earned Outland Trophy National Player of the Week honors.

With Jones anchoring the protection, Quarterback Mark Gronowski set a school record for rushing yards by a quarterback (491) and rushing touchdowns (15).

Jones will look to finish his collegiate career with a victory over Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl before likely heading to the NFL Draft. He is projected to be a potential Day 2 pick due to his athleticism and wrestling background.