Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Went Nuclear on Men's Practice Squad

Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark once dominated the men's practice squad during her collegiate basketball days.

Matthew Schmidt

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dribbles during a summer NCAA women's basketball practice, Friday, July 29, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dribbles during a summer NCAA women's basketball practice, Friday, July 29, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Caitlin Clark is no longer playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes, as the legendary figure was selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

However, a video has surfaced that demonstrated just how dominant Clark was during her collegiate basketball days.

In this clip, you'll see Clark absolutely going nuclear against the men's practice squad, scoring an absurd 22 points in just two minutes. The scoring barrage included pulling up from near halfcourt multiple times and draining the three-pointers effortlessly.

Clark spent four seasons with the Hawkeyes and became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, both in women's and men's basketball. She posted a lifetime average of 28.4 points per game on 46.2/37.7/85.8 shooting splits.

It didn't stop there, though. Clark also registered 8.2 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 34.8 minutes a night, displaying her all-around repertoire en route to capturing back-to-back Player of the Year awards to conclude her Iowa career.

The 23-year-old is widely viewed as one of the best women's basketball players to ever grace the hardwood and is now preparing for her sophomore campaign on the professional level.

Clark recorded 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 boards and 1.3 steals per game during her rookie season with the Fever, shooting 41.7 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from three-point range. She won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award for her efforts.

We'll see if Clark can show significant improvement in her second year when the 2025 WNBA campaign begins on May 16.

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

