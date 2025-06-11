Iowa Hawkeyes Lose 2026 Target to Big Ten Rival
One of the Iowa Hawkeyes' main targets has made his decision and he has opted for a Big Ten rival.
Defensive end Cory House was on campus over the weekend for an official visit before announcing his decision on Tuesday morning. House announced on social media that he has committed to Michigan State.
House held close to 30 total offers during his recruitment. He narrowed down his selections and had the Hawkeyes near the top of his list. He also held offers from Illinois, Maryland, Ole Miss, Memphis, and Virginia Tech.
The 6-foot-5 edge rusher is currently ranked as the 22nd overall player in Tennessee and 78th edge rusher in the nation, according to 247 Composite.
House was a major target for the Hawkeyes because of the fit within their defensive scheme. Instead, Iowa landed another top target along the defensive line.
On Tuesday afternoon, defensive lineman Sawyer Jezierski announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. He attended Iowa's recruiting camp last weekend and was impressed with Kirk Ferentz and the rest of the staff.
Iowa now has 10 recruits in the 2026 class. Jezierski is the first defensive commit as Iowa has prioritized the offensive side of the ball. The defense has been one of the nation's best in recent years while the offense has struggled to put points on the board.
Ferentz's club went 8-5 this past season, falling to the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl. Iowa has high hopes for the upcoming season once again.