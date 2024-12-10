REPORT: Iowa Loses Another Tight End to Transfer Portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes are gearing up for their Music City Bowl matchup against the Missouri Tigers. However, there is a lot going on off the field as well.
A lot of players are making their decisions about whether or not to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Iowa has had some activity in that aspect of the game.
Last week, tight end Johnny Pascuzzi decided to transfer away from the Hawkeyes. Now, Iowa is reportedly losing another tight end to the transfer portal as well.
According to a report from Blair Sanderson of On3 Sports, tight end Grant Leeper has decided to enter the portal.
Leeper is a redshirt freshman who only played in two games during the 2024 season. Unfortunately, he was unable to record any statistics. He simply wasn't able to carve out a role within the offense.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and nearly 250 pounds, Leeper has great size for the tight end position. When he originally committed to play football for the Hawkeyes, he was rated as a three-star prospect.
With the loss of Leeper, the Iowa tight end room will still remain strong. They have Addison Ostrenga, Zach Ortwerth, Michael Burt, and Gavin Hoffman on the roster. Those guys should be just fine.
They also have some new talent coming in at tight end. In the 2025 recruiting class, they will bring in Thomas Meyer, Eli Johnson, and Mason Woods.
Kirk Ferentz and company are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal as well. They are definitely going to be looking for a new quarterback. One potential option could be Ohio State Buckeyes' transfer Devin Brown.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Hawkeyes end up accomplishing in the portal and who all they lose. For now, Leeper is the latest player to announce that he'll look to take his talents elsewhere.