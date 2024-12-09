Iowa Hawkeyes Must Target Ohio State QB in Transfer Portal
Heading into the offseason, the Iowa Hawkeyes know that they need to make a move at quarterback. Kirk Ferentz has even said as much and has acknowledged that he would be foolish to not try and bring in a signal caller via the transfer portal.
A new option has become available that Iowa must look into.
Devin Brown has opted to leave the Ohio State Buckeyes this offseason. He would be a very intriguing pickup for the Hawkeyes and they need to see what they can do to bring him onboard.
Back in the 2022 recruiting class, Brown was a five-star quarterback prospect. He has not been able to carve out playing time for himself with Ohio State.
With the Buckeyes have three young quarterbacks ready to fight for the starting job in 2025, Brown saw the writing on the wall. He wants to find a team that he can start for and have an opportunity to show what he's capable of doing.
Iowa should take a chance on Brown and give him that opportunity.
During his three years at Ohio State, Brown ended up completing 26 of his 47 pass attempts for 325 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He never received consistent playing time.
However, in his limited time on the field, he showed flashes of having a very good arm.
At the very least, Brown would be a massive upgrade over what the Hawkeyes worked with at quarterback this season. He would give them a much better chance of moving the football through the air.
Taking a flier on a former five-star quarterback is well worth the risk. He could very well end up being the guy that helps Ferentz put the Iowa passing attack back on the map.
More than likely, there will be a long list of teams with interest in Brown. He has experience and he has shown off talent. Even though he hasn't been given to prove that talent on the field, there are plenty of teams who will bet on him to take a huge leap in 2025.
There is no guarantee that the Hawkeyes will actually have interest in him, but they should.