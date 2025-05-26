Iowa Hawkeyes Making Aggressive Push for Compelling Defensive Recruit
The Iowa Hawkeyes have prided themselves on their strong defense for much of the Kirk Ferentz era, but the problem is they lost a ton of key players on that side of the ball this offseason.
Perhaps most notably, Iowa lost all three of its starting linebackers from 2024, which includes Butkus-Fitzgerald Award winner Jay Higgins.
Iowa has managed to piece things together in previous years after losing strong talent, so there is no reason to believe that the Hawkeyes won't be able to do it again, but in this new NIL era, it may become considerably tougher for Ferentz and Co. to make significant moves.
Well, evidently, Iowa has identified a linebacker that it truly wants on its roster moving forward: three-star Georgia product Billy Weivoda.
The Hawkeyes just made an offer to Weivoda, and now, he will be visiting Iowa City for three days between June 13 and 15.
Weivoda is a class of 2026 recruit, so he obviously won't be able to suit up for Iowa for a couple of years, but at least the Hawkeyes are getting ahead of things by trying to lock down a linebacking corps for the future.
The Alpharetta, Ga. native is the 56th-ranked linebacker in the country, via 247 Sports' composite rankings. He is also the 78th-ranked player in the state of Georgia overall.
Weivoda also has upcoming meetings slated with Appalachian State, Jacksonville State and Virginia Tech, so Iowa may certainly have an edge from a prestige perspective. He already took a visit with Georgia Tech back in January.
