Iowa Hawkeyes Coach Surprisingly Leaves in Search of Other Opportunities
The Iowa Hawkeyes' women's basketball team has lost a key member of their coaching staff, as assistant Tania Davis has left in search of other opportunities.
A spokesperson for the school revealed Davis' decision to leave, but did not elaborate on why she chose to depart Iowa other than simply looking for a new job.
Davis had served as the Hawkeyes' director of player development for the last two seasons and actually played four seasons for Iowa between 2015-16 and 2018-19.
During her time on the court, the 5-foot-3 former point guard averaged 9.7 points, 4.2 assists, three rebounds and one steal over 30.3 minutes per game on 40.9/34.9/83.9 shooting splits.
While Davis never got the chance to play with Caitlin Clark, who arrived two seasons after Davis' playing career concluded, she did get to participate in an Elite Eight with the Hawkeyes during her final season. That year, she logged 10.3 points and 4.5 assists a night.
There had previously been rumors that Davis was going to join former Iowa assistant coach Raina Harmon at Florida Gulf Coast, as Harmon accepted a head-coaching position there last month. However, up until this point, no traction has occurred for Davis in that scenario.
Iowa replaced Davis — who also served as an assistant for the Omaha women's basketball team prior to joining the Hawkeyes' staff — by hiring former Georgia Tech assistant Lasondra Barrett.
Iowa went 23-11 this past season, going 10-8 in Big Ten conference play. The Hawkeyes ultimately fell to the Oklahoma Sooners in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
