Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Earns Hilarious Michael Jordan Comparison
The Iowa Hawkeyes are certainly not known as a basketball factory, but once in a while, they will produce an NBA player.
Right now, the most productive Iowa alum on the professional level is Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, but there is another Hawkeyes legend who has been sort of forgotten over the years: Luka Garza, and he just earned himself a rather hilarious comparison to Michael Jordan.
Yes, that Michael Jordan.
Garza scored seven points in five minutes during the Minnesota Timberwolves' Game 3 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night, which actually placed him above Jordan in one category: points per minute.
Billy Heyen of Sporting News noted that Garza is now averaging 1.03 points per minute throughout his NBA career, besting Jordan's mark of 0.8.
Obviously, it's just a fun little exercise, as Garza has played just 38 postseason minutes in total while Jordan racked up 7,474 during his illustrious NBA career, but Heyen's piece definitely provides some nice comedic relief.
Garza spent four years at Iowa between the 2017-18 and 2020-21 campaigns, leading the Big Ten in scoring back-to-back seasons to conclude his NCAA career. He averaged a career-high 24.1 points per game during his final year and posted 18.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks a night on 54.6/36.7/70.1 shooting splits over the course of his collegiate tenure.
The 26-year-old was selected by the Detroit Pistons with the 52nd overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft and spent just one year with the Pistons before joining the Timberwolves in August 2022.
Garza has registered 4.9 points and two boards over 7.8 minutes per game thus far in his professional career.
