Iowa Hawkeyes Make Yet Another Intriguing Transfer Portal Move
The Iowa Hawkeyes have been very busy in the transfer portal since Ben McCollum took over as head coach, and to be blunt, they haven't had much of a choice given the mass exodus that has occurred since the firing of Fran McCaffery.
Nevertheless, McCollum has done a tremendous job putting an intriguing roster together heading into his debut campaign, and this week, he struck again in the portal. This time, Iowa added former Florida International guard Ashton Williamson, via Josh Helmer of Hawkeyes Wire.
Williamson is coming off of a freshman season in which he averaged 7.3 points, 2.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 24.2 minutes per game on 39.4/32.9/67.6 shooting splits.
Obviously, the percentages can stand to improve, but it's important to remember that Williamson was just a freshman last year, so there is plenty of room for growth. The fact that he started 16 of the 33 games in which he played last season is impressive enough on its own.
The 6-foot-2 combo guard scored a season-high 14 points on two different occasions during the 2024-25 campaign, last doing so in a loss to Middle Tennessee in the regular-season finale.
Williamson was initially a three-star commit for Florida International in 2024 and was the eighth-ranked recruit in the state of Indiana for his class.
The Gary, In. native is the eighth player the Hawkeyes have added via the transfer portal this offseason, with five coming from Drake, McCollum's old school.
Iowa went just 17-16 last season, going 7-13 in Big Ten conference play.
