Iowa QB Cites Playmaking as Crucial to B1G Wins
For the most part, the Iowa Hawkeyes have successfully endured their three-game start to the 2025 season. Even considering their grueling loss to the in-state rival Iowa Cyclones on the road (16-13), the Hawkeyes, at 2-1, have provided ample reason for excitement on both sides of the ball.
Most recently, their breakout offensive performance at home took center stage. To a pleasing final tune of 47-7, Iowa took the visiting UMass Minutemen to task, scoring in a multitude of manners as the match went on, including one full-field punt return in the third quarter, courtesy of Kaden Wetjen.
Mark Gronowski, the team's transfer signal caller, also put on what was, put plainly, his first noteworthy performance of the year. Chalking up two touchdowns and 179 yards at a 16/24 rate - statistics that may have been even better if he wasn't pulled early in the blowout - the new QB finally gave fans a look at what the program has been lacking at the position for years; what they hoped, and continue to hope, Gronowski's addition would finally bring.
Heading into conference play, though, presents an entirely different challenge - and Gronowski knows it.
"I 100 percent needed it, and I think the team needed it as well," Gronowski said of Iowa's strong offensive output against the Minutemen. "Continuing to be confident in myself and the guys around me is going to help us."
On top of the team's already proficient rushing attack, layering the offensive with consistent, threatening looks through the air could potentially open up an entire new plane of effectivity. Beyond Gronowski's ability to put the pigskin in the right places, he'll have to rely on his arsenal of playmakers to do their job on the other end.
"Allowing those playmakers on our team to have opportunities to make plays will be a huge part of Big Ten Conference play," he continued. It isn't necessarily about Iowa finding consistent ways to score, although that is important; rather, success in the B1G will, in large part, be contingent on their ability to make big plays when their opponents can't.
It's non-statistic opportunities like these that seperate good teams from great teams, conference competitors from conference survivors. With only a few days left before their B1G-opener against Rutgers this weekend, the Hawkeyes are in full "find-out" mode regarding Gronowski's planned philosophy.
