Iowa QB Gets Job Done Despite Injury Concerns
Mark Gronowski’s availability for the Iowa Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin was in doubt throughout the weekend, as he was mending the knee injury he picked up in a Week 5 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.
But the winningest quarterback in college football history suited up against the Badgers and ensured his team returned to their winning ways. Iowa entered the bye week with a loss and an injured QB, but secured a dominant 37-0 victory at Camp Randall Stadium.
Gronowski kicked things off for the receiving unit by throwing a brilliant dime to tight end Hayden Large, which was ruled not a catch. He rushed in for a one-year touchdown to extend the Hawkeys' lead to 17-0. However, he also threw an interception in the dying moments of the first quarter.
The Iowa QB finished with 17 completions of 24 passes for 107 yards and one interception. He also recorded four carries for nine yards and one touchdown. This was Gronowski’s worst passing numbers in the last four games. He has thrown an interception in back-to-back games, while his last touchdown pass came against UMass nearly a month ago.
It felt like Gronowski wasn’t at his best and wore a knee brace during the game. Head coach Kirk Ferentz could have used Jeremy Hecklinski or other backup QBs more. Hecklinkski threw just one pass for two yards.
The 24-year-old addressed the media following the win and revealed he gave it his all to play on Saturday.
“I've already finished my Master's. So I can have a lot more time to spend on football,” Gronowski said, per video from 247Sports. “I was just trying to spend as much time as I can, just trying to rehab my knee back to health. So I was in there, like six hours a day, it felt like. So, I was just trying everything I can. I wanted to be out there with my guys, and I'll do whatever it takes to be with them.”
The Hawkeyes' QB was delighted with the defensive unit’s performance on Saturday. But, he admitted that it wasn’t one of his finest outings. He heaped praise on the run game and believes Iowa’s offensive unit is one of the best in the country with run and pass game.
Gronowski added that he does not decide the plays, and the team executes what it is told to do. The Iowa HC probably did not want his QB to take hits today and chose to use his rushers a lot more. The QB aims to play till the end of the season and is hopeful for a better quarterback run game when they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions next week.
The South Dakota state transfer has yet to throw 200+ yards in a game. He has thrown only three touchdowns and as many interceptions in six games this season.
