Iowa QB Ready for Start of Big Ten Schedule
The Iowa Hawkeyes crushed UMass in their third fixture of the season to register their second win of the season. The offense led by quarterback Mark Gronowski scored for fun, annihilating the Minutes 47-7 on Saturday.
There were concerns about the Hawkeyes' offense despite recording a dominant win in the season opener and not going down without a fight in the second game. But the South Dakota State transfer turned it around in the last game.
Iowa's offense was so good that the backup QB managed Hank Brown to chart a touchdown pass while completing five of only seven passes he threw. Gronowski addressed the media following the win and discussed the team's improvement on the offensive front. He also opened up about their chances in the Big 10.
"The Big 10 season, it's going to be tough," Gronowski said. "One of the best conferences in the country. There's going to be a lot of tough games throughout there, and we got to just continue to be us, continue to improve every single week throughout that conference play season."
The Hawkeyes' QB also shared his take on his role in running the offense.
"I feel like I mean there's there's a lot of guys that again that can make plays for us and I got to continue to give them opportunities, continue to give them chances and when I'm playing confident when I'm playing just loose out here. I can really give our guys opportunities and and this offense
can really go," Gronowski said, per video from 247 Sports.
Gronowski completed 16 of 24 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns while recording six carries for 12 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown against UMass. Brown completed 5 of 7 passes for 55 yards and one touchdown.
The receiving corps did not stay behind in flaunting their potential either. Sam Philips recorded three receptions for 75 yards while Seth Anderson charted three carries for 26 yards and two touchdowns. Kaden Wetjen stole the show with a 95-yard punt return touchdown, finishing the game with four returns for 182 yards and one touchdown while also scoring a 20-yard rushing touchdown.
The Hawkeyes will be up against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are unbeaten this season, on Friday, September 19. It's going to be a massive task for Iowa's defense as Rutgers has scored 139 points in its three games this season.
Gronowski with his offensive line needs to be at their best as well. The Scarlet Knights have only allowed 27 points in their last two games.
