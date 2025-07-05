Iowa Hawkeyes RB Receives Jarring Prediction
The Iowa Hawkeyes will need to find a consistent answer at running back heading into 2025 now that Kaleb Johnson is gone, and they have multiple potential solutions on their roster.
The general consensus is that Kamari Moulton will be the starter, and deservedly so. After all, he flashed significant potential last season, racking up a 114-yard performance in a late-season win over Maryland and carrying the ball 14 times for 96 yards and a touchdown in the Music City Bowl after Johnson opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft.
But there is another very intriguing option that showed big-play ability in 2024: Jaziun Patterson.
In fact, Kyle Kommes of Dear Old Gold actually feels that Patterson could rival Moulton for touches in the coming campaign.
"It would not be crazy for him to have as many carries as Moulton when the end of the season comes around," Kommes wrote. "Let's hope we can see that same Patterson this season that we did last, and if we do, Iowa's running game could be even more dangerous."
Patterson totaled 309 yards and a couple of touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry during his sophomore year, with his best performance coming in Week 1 when he posted 72 yards and a score on nine attempts. He also toted the rock nine times for 74 yards in the Music City bowl.
Iowa may very well roll with a by-committee backfield in 2025, but even if Moulton ends up being the featured back, you should expect Patterson to see plenty of opportunities.
