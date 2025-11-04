Iowa's Mark Gronowski's Streak Breaks Every Big Ten Record
Mark Gronowski is making history with the Iowa Hawkeyes. The senior quarterback is scoring touchdowns in every game he plays. He is also setting a Big Ten record for the longest touchdown streak by any quarterback in conference history.
According to Iowa Game Notes shared by David Eickholt, Mark Gronowski is the only player in all of college football who has scored a touchdown in every game this season. He has also set the longest touchdown streak by a Big Ten quarterback in conference history.
Through nine games, Gronowski has rushed for 11 touchdowns and thrown for four more, totaling 15 touchdowns on the season.
Gronowski is different from other quarterbacks. Most quarterbacks are known for throwing touchdowns. Gronowski is equally adept at scoring by running the football. His rushing ability is what makes him so special and so hard to stop.
What Fans Are Saying
Iowa fans are excited about their quarterback's success. One fan on social media said, "Mark Gronowski doing all that without being able to pass the Football is wild. Let's go Hawkeyes." Another fan wrote, "Give that man the Heisman!"
Gronowski showed why he is special in Iowa's 41-3 victory over Minnesota on October 25. He ran for a touchdown on the opening play of the game, which was his 11th rushing touchdown of the season. He also threw for 135 passing yards and one touchdown pass to Reece Vander Zee.
Iowa built a 31-0 halftime lead through great play on all three phases of the game: offense, defense, and special teams.
Looking Ahead to Oregon
Iowa is ready for a big challenge on November 8 when they face No. 6 Oregon at home at Kinnick Stadium. The game will be shown on CBS. Oregon is 7-1 and a strong College Football Playoff contender.
Iowa is 6-2 and wants to make a statement at home. This will be the first time these teams have played since 1994. Gronowski and the Hawkeyes will try to keep their winning streak alive against the tough Oregon team.
