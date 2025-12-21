Why Iowa Doesn't Need a Transfer Portal QB

Currently, there is a boatload of quarterbacks in the transfer portal. In the modern era of college football, this has become quite normal. Top players from top teams are unhappy, for whatever reason, and want out.

Prior to the 2025 season, the Iowa Hawkeyes went out and got fifth-year senior QB Mark Gronowski. Coming from an FCS School, Iowa knew they were taking a risk, but it ended up paying off.

Now, they have a pair of players who have been patiently riding the bench and waiting their turn. With Tradon Bessinger on the way as well, there's no reason for Iowa to go out and bring in a quarterback.

Iowa Must Start Hank Brown Or Jeremy Hecklinski

Aug 30, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown (9) leads the offense during the third quarter against the Albany Great Danes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

One of the important things to note is when Gronowski was injured, Iowa's depth chart said Brown OR Hecklinski. Even though Brown was the name they went with, Hecklinski still was given a little taste of action.

Hecklinski seems to have the higher upside, but Brown has an extra year of experience. That doesn't indicate he'll be the starter next year, but it would be silly if head coach Kirk Ferentz brought someone else in. Between Heckinski and Bessinger, this Hawkeyes team has a ton of talent at the quarterback position.

Even if they don't believe Hecklinski is truly ready, they can certainly ease him into this offense. He may not run as much as Gronowski, but this team relies on its run game and that will help him get settled in and find his footing.

QB Prices Are Through The Roof

Pete Thamel: Transfer portal market could reach $5 million for top quarterbacks https://t.co/Mp3rWq9Lfi pic.twitter.com/67zoC0MV0J — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 20, 2025

While there's no salary cap or anything like that in college sports, it's wild that Texas QB Arch Manning took a pay cut to help the Longhorns build a better team around him. This is what Iowa is stuck dealing with, so they'll have to do whatever they can to adjust.

If money were an issue, it would be silly for Iowa to waste it on an arm. There are a ton of talented players in the portal, no doubt, but are guys like Rocco Becht or Brendan Sorsby going to make that much of a difference for one year?

Iowa already did its one-year trial with Gronowski, now it's time to see their talent on the bench. There's no point in making guys like Brown or Hecklinski sit around any longer. It's only a matter of time before Bessinger takes over this offense, so keep what you have at the position and prioritize defense and offensive linemen in the portal.

