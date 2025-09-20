Iowa Star Becomes Winningest QB in College Football History
The Iowa Hawkeyes’ offense was under scrutiny after a disappointing loss against Iowa State in Week 2. Quarterback Mark Gronowski and the rest of his teammates admitted that they could have executed things better. That was an underwhelming performance from Kirk Ferentz’s men, just two weeks away from their Big 10 game.
Gronowski and Co. put on a show the following week, crushing the UMass Minutemen 47-7 on Saturday. They carried the momentum to their first Big 10 fixture of the season against Rutgers.
The Hawkeyes' quarterback suited up on Saturday, having scored one rushing touchdown each in the first three games. He went on to flaunt his rushing skills at SHI Stadium against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Gronowski started the proceedings in the second quarter, rushing in for a two-yard TD to level the score. He delivered when the Hakweyes were trailing 28-24 with only six minutes to spare. The QB rushed in for another two-yard touchdown to hand Iowa a three-point lead. He scored another rushing touchdown a little over three minutes later to seal the victory for his team.
The win over the Scarlet Knights was Gronowski’s 52nd career win. He overtook Grand Valley State's Cullen Finnerty for most wins in Division I. Ferentz became the winningest coach in Big Ten history last week. The Hawkeyes now have the winningest coach and the winningest quarterback. Fans will hope to see the duo bring glory to Iowa.
Gronowski is also the first quarterback to have a rushing touchdown in four consecutive games in a single season since 1968. It’s also the first time in Iowa history since 1990 that a QB has had three rushing touchdowns in a game. Matt Rodgers last achieved the feat against Cincinnati in 1990.
Iowa’s QB is close to breaking a 65-year-old record held by Willburn Hollis, who recorded the most rushing TDs (11) in a single season. Gronowski has already charted six rushing touchdowns in only four games.
Grownoski finished the game with 12 completions of 18 passes and 186 yards. He recorded 13 carries for 55 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. The Hawkeyes will hope to see their quarterback in the same form in the upcoming games.
