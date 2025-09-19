Iowa vs. Rutgers Picks and Predictions
While the Iowa Hawkeyes did show they had some issues in their first two games, their Week 3 win over UMass was a historic victory that saw Kirk Ferentz capture the most wins as a head coach in Big Ten history.
Friday night will see the Hawkeyes look to build on their momentum as they travel to take on Rutgers. While it looks like a clear-cut victory for Iowa, what does the Iowa Hawkeyes On SI staff think?
Jennifer Streeter, Staff Writer
The Hawkeyes finally found their grove last week, and I doubt they're going to let their momentum fade against Rutgers. When you add the fact that Rutgers has still yet to face a Power Four opponent, they only seem less intimidating.
Last week, wide receiver and returner Kaden Wetjen also recently made history against UMass by becoming the first Hawkeye to ever notch a rushing, receiving, punt return and kick return touchdown in program history. I'm hoping this game is another good one for Wetjen and only continues the upward trajectory for Iowa.
Iowa 33, Rutgers 13
Lane Mills, Staff Writer
B1G bouts are notoriously gritty and, on the road at Rutgers, I expect this one to be no different. Look for the Hawkeyes to rely on their ground game and defense to gain momentum, even if Gronowski continues to make mild strides through the air. Iowa should have an edge in sheer playmaking ability, so I’ve got them in a narrow win.
Iowa 20, Rutgers 17
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
Both teams enter this game with a good deal of question marks. Iowa is still trying to figure out its identity on offense even after last week’s win over UMass, while Rutgers has still yet to face a Power Four opponent.
Even in a road environment, though, I like the Hawkeyes to take this game. The defense should be the toughest the Scarlet Knights have faced yet, and should be able to keep quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and running back Anttwan Raymond in check.
It likely won’t be pretty, like many Hawkeyes games, but they should start Big Ten play with a victory.
Iowa 17, Rutgers 13
Jordan Lawrenz, Staff Writer
After a stellar showing last week, I don’t see this Iowa team slowing down. Rutgers will possess a challenge, but the Hawkeyes held their ground against a ranked team on the road just a few weeks ago. Ferentz’s record setting win last week was just the beginning of what will stand as an unbreakable number.
I’m intrigued to see how much Gronowski throws the ball, but I believe Iowa’s run game will be too much for the Scarlet Knights. Iowa will challenge them unlike they’ve been in their first few weeks.
Iowa 27, Rutgers 17
Nishant Gupta, Staff Writer
Iowa flaunted their offense last week after struggling in the first two games. But Gronowski is still settling in and his throws are far from the benchmark he has. If the Hawkeyes' offense manages to repeat what they did against UMass, it's going to be a cakewalk for the Kirk Ferentz's men.
Rutgers have new coach and they have started with a 3-0 record, but they haven't faced a defense like Iowa's yet. Iowa's just got more talent and experience in big spots. The Hawkeyes' defense is gonna make life miserable for whoever's under center for Rutgers.
This feels like one of those classic Iowa games where they grind it out, control the clock with the running game, and let their defense do the heavy lifting. Rutgers might hang around for a while, but Iowa's gonna wear them down in the later half. Defense, field position, and just enough offense to get the job done is going to be Iowa's recipe for a win on Saturday.
Iowa 33, Rutgers 17
