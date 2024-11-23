Iowa's Matchup With Maryland Draws Shocking Turnout
The Iowa Hawkeyes have engaged in battle with the Maryland Terrapins in a Big Ten showdown on Saturday that really doesn't feel like much of one.
About 10 minutes before kickoff, SECU Stadium in College Park, Md. was not exactly brimming with activity, which is shocking regardless of how poor Maryland's team has been this season.
I mean, how many fans are actually in the building?
That is absolutely crazy for a Big Ten matchup regardless of who is playing. I would expect a bigger turnout for Northwestern and Purdue.
Iowa entered its contest with Maryland at 6-4 and has been one of the more disappointing—and inconsistent—teams in the country this season.
Not only has the Hawkeyes' offense been borderline unwatchable at times, but even their defense has been questionable, which is a big surprise for a club that prides itself on stifling opponents.
Iowa's malaise throughout much of 2024 has resulted in many Hawkeyes fans calling for Kirk Ferentz's job, but the chances of Ferentz being fired seem slim to none.
Meanwhile, Maryland went into Saturday's clash with a record of 4-6. The Terrapins are not known for their football program, investing a heck of a lot more into the basketball side of things.
Still, the Terps have won a bowl game in three straight years, which is actually more than Iowa can say.
While you wouldn't expect Maryland fans to show up in droves for this affair, you would think that the turnout would be quite a bit better than this.