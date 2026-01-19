Caitlin Clark Puts Old Rivalry to Rest With Classy Message for Indiana Before Title Game
Fever star Caitlin Clark put an old college basketball rivalry of her past to rest with a classy, good luck message for the Indiana football team ahead of its national championship game against the Miami Hurricanes on Monday night.
“Best of luck to Indiana football,” Clark wrote on X. “We are all pulling for you !! Get it done.”
Given that the Hoosiers play in the state of the WNBA team Clark currently stars for, it’s not a total shock that she’s extending a good luck message to Indiana football. But it is at least a little surprising, given the battles she’s had against the Hoosiers dating back to her college days at Iowa.
Clark breaks Hoosiers fans’ hearts with incredible buzzer beater in 2022-23 matchup
In her four years at Iowa, Clark and the Hawkeyes faced off against the Hoosiers nine times, winning five of the contests and dropping four of them. The two programs had multiple high-profile showdowns, but arguably none of them bigger than a Feb. 26 game from the 2022-23 season, in which the second-ranked Hoosiers, who had lost just one game at the time, traveled to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to take on sixth-ranked Iowa.
The game came down to the final seconds, when Clark drained an off-balance three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Hawkeyes an incredible victory. While Clark undoubtedly broke the hearts of many a Hoosiers fan that day, it seems at least one of the Indiana faithful is willing to forgive Clark in light of her stardom for the Fever—and support for her once-rival’s football program.
Clark and the rest of the country will be watching the Hoosiers-Hurricanes game intently when it kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.Follow RunTMC1213