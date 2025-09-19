Iowa Must Win This Battle vs. Rutgers
If Rutgers is able to control this aspect of the game, they'll have the chance to beat the Iowa Hawkeyes for the first time ever. Despite the small sample size, Iowa is 4-0 against Rutgers.
FOX plays host to each team's conference opener. Rutgers will play at home for the fourth time in four games this season. If they are able to escape 4-0 (1-0), they are in prime position to land themselves a bowl game despite an incredibly difficult second-half schedule. Iowa is in a similar position, as they look to leave New Jersey 3-1 (1-0).
In order to do so, Des Moines Register's Chad Leistkow pointed out how important the time of possession battle will be. It's a category that Iowa hasn't finished a season net-positive in since 2019. Under the Kirk Ferentz era, that is a number that seems impossible.
Knowing how much this team runs the ball, Iowa hasn't managed to excel in the time of possession department. College football fans may not be a fan of the Hawkeyes run-first and defensive heavy approach, but it's one that allowed Ferentz to become the all-time winningest coach in Big 10 history.
When it comes to Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights rank fifth in the nation for time of possession. Not only that, but they lead the country in the fewest three-and-outs. Any team that stays on the field for more than three-plays is going to immediately put themselves in top contention to win the time of possession battle.
As for Rutgers' opposition, they haven't exactly played the most quality opponents. Their Week 1 victory was a nailbiter, just barely getting past Ohio, 34-31. From there, they beat Miami (OH) and Norfolk State by a combined 78 points. Upon doing so, they racked up the third-most first downs in the country (88).
In terms of time of possession, Iowa is averaging 33:16 minutes of offense per game. They had 36:37 against Albany, 31:08 against No. 16 Iowa State, and 32:04 against UMass. Despite putting up 47 points last week, Iowa had just one minute more of time of possession than when they put up 13 against the Cyclones.
The Scarlet Knights' first three weeks have seen them hold the ball for 31:45, 39:06, and 36:05. Iowa has a chance to sneak away with a win if they don't control time of possession, though that's not a position they want to be forced into. Now that Gronowski is more comfortable throwing the ball, the Hawkeyes possibilities are endless heading into their conference opener.
